NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Position Reduced by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,228 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,486 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 513 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE NKE opened at $75.42 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $90.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $111.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.49 and its 200-day moving average is $67.17.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NIKE from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Williams Trading cut their price objective on NIKE from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.15.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKE

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $7,951,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 842,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,894,276.69. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.