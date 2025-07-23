Retirement Income Solutions Inc Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 1.4% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $197.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $163.19 and a 52-week high of $200.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

