J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Purchases 6,753 Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 136.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,753 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Williams Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 577,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,816 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 402,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,081,000 after buying an additional 87,031 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after buying an additional 10,561 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 183,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after buying an additional 7,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMB opened at $57.42 on Wednesday. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.41 and a 12-month high of $63.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.16.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 106.95%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $125,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 315,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,790,941.50. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.77.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

