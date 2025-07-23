Roundview Capital LLC Acquires 11,618 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,618 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $8,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Copart by 6.5% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Copart by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Copart by 13.1% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Copart by 4.0% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Nixon Peabody Trust Co. grew its position in Copart by 5.0% during the first quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 4,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CPRT shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd.

Copart Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of CPRT opened at $46.39 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $64.38. The company has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.29.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Copart had a net margin of 32.21% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $1,118,405.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,798.61. This trade represents a 43.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

