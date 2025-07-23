Advisors Preferred LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 21,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,192,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the period. WorthPointe LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 3,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD opened at $316.10 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $217.52 and a one year high of $317.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

