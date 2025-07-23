Emerging Markets Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Shares Sold by Grove Street Fiduciary LLC

Grove Street Fiduciary LLC cut its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 905,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,484 shares during the period. Emerging Markets Internet ETF makes up approximately 17.5% of Grove Street Fiduciary LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Grove Street Fiduciary LLC owned about 0.10% of Emerging Markets Internet ETF worth $34,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,437,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,454,000. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet ETF by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 32,409 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet ETF during the 1st quarter worth $565,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth $286,000.

Emerging Markets Internet ETF Trading Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA:EMQQ opened at $42.11 on Wednesday. Emerging Markets Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $42.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.46 million, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.75.

About Emerging Markets Internet ETF

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

