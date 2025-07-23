Grove Street Fiduciary LLC Sells 68 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Grove Street Fiduciary LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Grove Street Fiduciary LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $577.95 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $580.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $554.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $536.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

