Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Increases Stake in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Tenet Healthcare comprises approximately 1.1% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,591,000 after buying an additional 71,454 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,819,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,493,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,524,000 after purchasing an additional 272,906 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 872,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,087,000 after buying an additional 150,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 848,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,049,000 after acquiring an additional 152,671 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.16, for a total transaction of $144,761.76. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,322.72. This trade represents a 6.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 7,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $1,338,674.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,030. This represents a 27.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,121 shares of company stock worth $8,846,305. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of THC opened at $156.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.64. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 52 week low of $109.82 and a 52 week high of $185.25.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $1.18. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on THC. Barclays upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $171.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial set a $205.00 target price on Tenet Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Tenet Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.76.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

