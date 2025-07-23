W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Sells 1,726 Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co reduced its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 12.5% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,921 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of Intel by 10.9% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 74,457 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 7,324 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,065 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 1,465,008 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,270,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $23.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.15. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $33.23.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 36.19%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cfra Research raised Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

