Madison Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 177,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,872 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $26,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 630,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,598,000 after acquiring an additional 21,859 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in PepsiCo by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 73,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,192,000 after acquiring an additional 42,793 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $3,633,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in PepsiCo by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 124,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,977,000 after acquiring an additional 13,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 270,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Dbs Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.73.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $146.04 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $180.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.04. The company has a market cap of $199.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 103.64%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

