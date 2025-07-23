Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Buys Shares of 22,833 Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned 0.14% of Mercantile Bank at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBWM. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $47.86 on Wednesday. Mercantile Bank Corporation has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $52.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $777.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.02 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Corporation will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Mercantile Bank from $50.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

About Mercantile Bank

(Free Report)

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

