Top Space Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 22nd

Alphabet, Lockheed Martin, and Berkshire Hathaway are the three Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves space-related activities—such as building and launching satellites, developing launch vehicles, or providing space-based services like communications and earth observation. By investing in space stocks, shareholders gain exposure to the emerging commercial space sector, which is driven by government contracts, private capital, and technological innovation. Because space ventures carry high upfront costs and technical risks, these equities can be more volatile but also offer the potential for significant long-term returns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,293,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,216,909. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $207.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.89.

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

NYSE:LMT traded down $40.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $420.45. 5,883,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,879. The company has a fifty day moving average of $469.37 and a 200 day moving average of $464.14. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $416.74 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.28.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE BRK.B traded up $4.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $478.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,403,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,408,982. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $406.11 and a one year high of $542.07. The company has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $491.61 and its 200-day moving average is $495.26.

