IMA Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

IMA Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 64.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,819 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIL. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 77,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,053,000 after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 47.9% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 253,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,261,000 after purchasing an additional 82,148 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 25,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 5,842.9% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,868,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,782 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0%

BIL stock opened at $91.67 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.29 and a fifty-two week high of $91.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.59 and a 200-day moving average of $91.58.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

