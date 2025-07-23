Triumph Capital Management Takes $2.65 Million Position in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Feb (NYSEARCA:FEBM)

Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Feb (NYSEARCA:FEBM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 92,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,000. Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Feb makes up approximately 0.9% of Triumph Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Triumph Capital Management owned approximately 0.05% of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Feb as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Feb during the first quarter worth $221,000. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Feb during the first quarter worth $232,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Feb during the first quarter worth $286,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Feb during the first quarter worth $897,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Feb during the first quarter worth $981,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FEBM opened at $29.45 on Wednesday. Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Feb has a 1 year low of $27.97 and a 1 year high of $29.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.09.

The FT Vest US Equity Max Buffer ETF-February (FEBM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a predetermined investment outcome over a one-year period. The exposure is reset annually in February FEBM was launched on Feb 21, 2025 and is issued by First Trust.

