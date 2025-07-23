IMA Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

IMA Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,055 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of IMA Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. IMA Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $8,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 91,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,000 after acquiring an additional 41,089 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $240,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6,253.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 83,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after buying an additional 82,102 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 85.6% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $73.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.64 and a fifty-two week high of $74.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.24.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.0595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

