Convergence Investment Partners LLC Makes New $1.68 Million Investment in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 51,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 5,555.6% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 404.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 362.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities set a $35.00 price target on VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on VICI Properties from $34.25 to $34.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI Properties stock opened at $33.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.35 and its 200-day moving average is $31.52. The company has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.98 and a 12 month high of $34.29.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.51 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 67.81%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

