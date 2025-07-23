Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Buys 5,387 Shares of ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRA. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 859.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 307.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRA shares. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on ProAssurance in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial lowered ProAssurance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Citizens Jmp lowered ProAssurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ProAssurance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered ProAssurance to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE:PRA opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.19. ProAssurance Corporation has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $23.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). ProAssurance had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $236.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ProAssurance Corporation will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

