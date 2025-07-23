Convergence Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,756 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $371,836,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $113,900,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,271.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,203,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,834 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $40,989,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,531,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,044 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ FITB opened at $42.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.07. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.25 and a 52 week high of $49.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on FITB. Cowen started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.80.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

