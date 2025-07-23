Convergence Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 10.1% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Lam Research by 34.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 0.4% in the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 42,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 2.3% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Trading Down 4.0%

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $97.69 on Wednesday. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.32 and a twelve month high of $102.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $124.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.94.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 53.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up from $87.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lam Research from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Argus upgraded Lam Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lam Research from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Lam Research from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.