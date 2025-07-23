Notis McConarty Edward Has $8.89 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Notis McConarty Edward cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 4.6% of Notis McConarty Edward’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADP. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Main Street Group LTD lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.62.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $302.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.28. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.80 and a twelve month high of $329.93. The firm has a market cap of $122.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 77.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

