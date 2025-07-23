Goodwin Investment Advisory Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Goodwin Investment Advisory lessened its position in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 78.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,550 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF comprises 0.3% of Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JVAL opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $531.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.63. JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $46.02.

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

