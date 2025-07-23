Top Hotel Stocks To Watch Now – July 22nd

Booking, Hilton Worldwide, Kraft Heinz, Carnival, and Keurig Dr Pepper are the five Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own, operate, or franchise lodging properties such as hotels and resorts. Their performance reflects the health of the hospitality industry and is influenced by factors like travel demand, occupancy rates, and broader economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $73.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5,750.43. 66,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,376. Booking has a 1-year low of $3,180.00 and a 1-year high of $5,839.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5,501.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5,022.36. The company has a market cap of $187.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

NYSE HLT traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $272.97. 1,080,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,052,545. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.93. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $196.04 and a 1-year high of $279.46. The company has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HLT

Kraft Heinz (KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

NASDAQ:KHC traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.50. 9,091,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,429,311. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.60. Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $25.44 and a 52 week high of $36.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KHC

Carnival (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

NYSE:CCL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.77. 6,937,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,662,348. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.18. Carnival has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $30.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCL

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,860,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,975,250. The stock has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.47. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KDP

See Also