Legato Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

Legato Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COF. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after acquiring an additional 9,374 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 105.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,780,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 98,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,682,000 after acquiring an additional 8,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $253.00 price target (up from $212.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $190.00 price objective on Capital One Financial and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.07.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

NYSE COF opened at $217.05 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $226.72. The stock has a market cap of $83.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.15%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total value of $1,906,264.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 20,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,746.60. This represents a 32.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $329,444.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 56,244 shares in the company, valued at $11,175,682.80. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

