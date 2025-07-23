Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stake Boosted by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,868 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $13,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 31,208 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338,870 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $49,577,000 after purchasing an additional 80,968 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 653,581 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $94,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 11,587.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 669,367 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $96,737,000 after acquiring an additional 663,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 34,536 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total value of $761,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 57,393 shares in the company, valued at $8,735,788.53. This trade represents a 8.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $398,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 60,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,664,424. This trade represents a 3.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,822,884. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $157.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.55. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.21 and a 1-year high of $168.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

