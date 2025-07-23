Shopify (TSE:SHO) Downgraded by Loop Capital to Hold

Loop Capital cut shares of Shopify (TSE:SHO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SHO. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Shopify to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Shopify to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

