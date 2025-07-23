Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Baird R W lowered Crown from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.36.

Crown Stock Up 0.2%

Crown stock opened at $104.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Crown has a twelve month low of $75.98 and a twelve month high of $109.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.97.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Crown will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 2,130 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $211,743.30. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,345. This trade represents a 32.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 7,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $679,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 135,014 shares in the company, valued at $13,096,358. This trade represents a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crown

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crown by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 47.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown by 45.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Further Reading

