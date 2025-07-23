Close Asset Management Ltd Has $20.68 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Close Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,151 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,760 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $20,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $3,297,905,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 77,216,513 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,571,218,000 after buying an additional 13,285,052 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,491,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7,096.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,718,402 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $414,593,000 after buying an additional 6,625,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 187.9% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,478,872 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $442,749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSCO. KeyCorp started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. CICC Research began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.35.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.3%

CSCO opened at $68.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.84 and a 200 day moving average of $62.13. The company has a market cap of $269.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.90. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $69.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 15,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $1,027,222.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 309,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,281,257.36. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $952,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 131,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,365,376.28. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,335 shares of company stock valued at $6,271,054 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

