Robert W. Baird Downgrades Masco (NYSE:MAS) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $70.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

MAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $91.00) on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Masco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Masco from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Masco from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.03.

Masco Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of MAS stock opened at $66.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.19. Masco has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $86.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.38 and a 200-day moving average of $68.42.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). Masco had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 1,320.76%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Masco will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Masco by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Masco by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Masco by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 86,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Masco by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

