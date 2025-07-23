WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Acquires 643 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 62.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $1,067,270,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 82,340.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 890,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,957,000 after buying an additional 889,282 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Equinix by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,483,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,042,000 after buying an additional 586,034 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,804,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,701,188,000 after purchasing an additional 401,991 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $205,641,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $800.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $78.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $701.41 and a 52 week high of $994.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $846.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $862.19.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.01 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $4.69 per share. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.01%.

In other news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.91, for a total transaction of $2,609,599.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,508,409.65. This represents a 23.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.41, for a total value of $86,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,274,664.29. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,808,008 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Equinix from $1,065.00 to $925.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Equinix from $970.00 to $990.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Equinix from $978.00 to $1,018.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, New Street Research raised Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $957.05.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

