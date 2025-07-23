Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. Avery Dennison updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 2.240-2.40 EPS.

NYSE AVY opened at $181.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.51. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.87. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $157.00 and a 1-year high of $233.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 43.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.50.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

