Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Stake Boosted by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $3,017,750,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Chevron by 21,191.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,408,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $904,746,000 after buying an additional 5,382,847 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Chevron by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,079,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,039,288,000 after buying an additional 1,440,808 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Chevron by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,471,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,965,135,000 after buying an additional 1,394,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Chevron by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,027,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,176,579,000 after buying an additional 964,426 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $150.20 on Wednesday. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.68. The company has a market capitalization of $262.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 78.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $164.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.