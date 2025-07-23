Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC

Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 381.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 415.7% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ANET. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Arista Networks Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of ANET opened at $110.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.78. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $133.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 748,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total value of $76,663,118.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,072,900. This represents a 96.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,748.32. The trade was a 86.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,177,878 shares of company stock valued at $119,281,861 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

