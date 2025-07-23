Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 153 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34,044.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,623,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,451 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 216.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,180,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,023,000 after purchasing an additional 807,748 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,201.4% during the 1st quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 842,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,502,000 after purchasing an additional 805,716 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $150,448,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 210.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 743,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,575,000 after acquiring an additional 504,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $309.80 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $311.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $297.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.54.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.