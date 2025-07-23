Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $4.48 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OEF. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $309.94 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $232.57 and a 52-week high of $311.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $295.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.82.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

