Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $4.48 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OEF. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $309.94 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $232.57 and a 52-week high of $311.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $295.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.82.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile
iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 100 ETF
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 2 Chinese Stocks That Could Leave U.S. Tech in the Dust
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Why Meta’s AI Titan Clusters Are a Game-Changer for Broadcom
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 4 Major Stocks Raise 2025 Guidance, Analyst Targets Rise
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.