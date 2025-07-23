Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Sold by Goepper Burkhardt LLC

Goepper Burkhardt LLC cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,600 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Goepper Burkhardt LLC owned about 0.25% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

NASDAQ:BSCP opened at $20.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.69. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $20.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a $0.0737 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

