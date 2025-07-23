Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Stake in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,038 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 1.18% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $6,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMRK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,059,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 237,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after buying an additional 76,301 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 157,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after buying an additional 75,486 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $1,524,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $1,473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

Insider Activity at A-Mark Precious Metals

In other news, CFO Kathleen Taylor-Simpson sold 5,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $103,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMRK. B. Riley cut their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMRK

A-Mark Precious Metals Price Performance

A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $561.58 million, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.22. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $47.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.57.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.54). A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.05%.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

(Free Report)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.