Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Burney Co.

Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 133.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,736 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $12,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMI. Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,624,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.4% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 801,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,869,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 37.8% during the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,111,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,703,000 after acquiring an additional 304,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth about $381,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $508,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 771,652 shares in the company, valued at $21,806,885.52. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $59.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.60. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.06%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.90%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

