M1 Capital Management LLC Sells 454 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

M1 Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. M1 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,011,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dudley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock opened at $112.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.28. The firm has a market cap of $82.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

