Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Position Trimmed by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lessened its stake in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 70.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,914 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 238,942 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned 0.10% of Toll Brothers worth $10,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1,035.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 415.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $92,261.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,713.80. The trade was a 6.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,680. This represents a 17.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,770 shares of company stock worth $440,586 in the last three months. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TOL. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective (up from $167.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.85.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $126.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.21. Toll Brothers Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.67 and a twelve month high of $169.52.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.42%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

