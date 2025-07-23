Burney Co. Lowers Holdings in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

Burney Co. cut its stake in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALL. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allstate from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Allstate from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.07.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE:ALL opened at $197.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Allstate Corporation has a 12 month low of $162.27 and a 12 month high of $213.18.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 6.19%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

