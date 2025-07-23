Burney Co. Lowers Stake in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Burney Co. cut its holdings in shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $9,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,404,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,233,000 after acquiring an additional 19,328 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,819,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,651,000 after acquiring an additional 411,317 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-On by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,641,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,022,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Snap-On by 35,967.2% in the first quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 1,073,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,025 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-On by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 963,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,209 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Snap-On Stock Up 1.3%
SNA opened at $332.58 on Wednesday. Snap-On Incorporated has a 1-year low of $266.56 and a 1-year high of $373.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.76.
Snap-On Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.65%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Longbow Research raised shares of Snap-On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Snap-On from $329.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Snap-On in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.17.
View Our Latest Analysis on Snap-On
Insider Transactions at Snap-On
In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,553 shares of Snap-On stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.84, for a total transaction of $1,814,942.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 109,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,808,590.40. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.85, for a total value of $7,318,876.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 804,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,104,483.50. The trade was a 2.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,815 shares of company stock worth $9,482,532. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Snap-On
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Snap-On
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Coca-Cola Q2 Margins Rise; Is KO Stock Undervalued?
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- 2 Chinese Stocks That Could Leave U.S. Tech in the Dust
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Why Meta’s AI Titan Clusters Are a Game-Changer for Broadcom
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Snap-On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.