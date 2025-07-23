Burney Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 164.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,399 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,427 shares during the quarter. Burney Co. owned about 0.15% of Qualys worth $6,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Qualys by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,312,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $604,721,000 after acquiring an additional 131,339 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,262,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,445,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Qualys by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 954,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,852,000 after acquiring an additional 88,347 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Qualys by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 920,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,025,000 after purchasing an additional 38,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CDAM UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Qualys by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 611,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,786,000 after acquiring an additional 108,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $141.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 0.62. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.61 and a twelve month high of $170.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.92 and a 200 day moving average of $134.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.21. Qualys had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QLYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Qualys from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Scotiabank set a $142.00 price objective on Qualys and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Qualys from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Qualys from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.50.

Insider Activity

In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.23, for a total value of $116,657.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 99,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,717,460.24. This trade represents a 0.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total value of $71,379.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,318,576.64. This trade represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,057 shares of company stock worth $6,454,129 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

