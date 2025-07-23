POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $55.61, but opened at $58.69. POSCO shares last traded at $59.16, with a volume of 24,800 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PKX shares. Morgan Stanley raised POSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.12 and a 200 day moving average of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.89.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). POSCO had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.12 billion. Equities analysts predict that POSCO will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of POSCO in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in POSCO by 329.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in POSCO by 938.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

