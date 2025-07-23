BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZQQ) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$160.20 and last traded at C$160.20, with a volume of 3126 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$159.07.
BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF Stock Down 0.4%
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$152.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$144.72.
BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF Company Profile
The ETF seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of a NASDAQ listed companies index, net of expenses. Currently, the ETF seeks to replicate the performance of the NASDAQ 100 Index Hedged to CAD (the Index). The investment strategy of the ETF is to invest in and hold the constituent securities of the Index in the same proportion as they are reflected in the Index and use derivative instruments to hedge back to the Canadian dollar.
