Burney Co. Increases Stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Burney Co. grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 19,189 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned 0.24% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $6,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $664,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 212,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 190.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 28,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 47,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $25.23. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $244.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.32 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.97% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACAD. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ACAD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Laura Brege sold 14,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $314,633.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,769.10. The trade was a 48.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 62,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,250. This trade represents a 3.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $525,079 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.