Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $564.00 to $574.00. The stock had previously closed at $465.95, but opened at $488.98. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Domino’s Pizza shares last traded at $454.26, with a volume of 214,545 shares trading hands.

DPZ has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.52.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Praxis Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $414,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $282,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 88.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 53,740.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 260,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $119,480,000 after purchasing an additional 259,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 41.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,417 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $466.13 and its 200 day moving average is $460.71.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 15.11%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $1.74 dividend. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.42%.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

