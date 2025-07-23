Burney Co. Has $13.89 Million Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC)

Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,336 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,310 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $13,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth $5,031,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 486,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,763,000 after buying an additional 75,481 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 258.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 41,219 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $69.00 target price on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research set a $75.00 target price on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.88.

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Up 7.6%

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $66.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.43.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 10.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

