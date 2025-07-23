Contrasting Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) & Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) and Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sol-Gel Technologies and Personalis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sol-Gel Technologies -107.78% -43.98% -35.28% Personalis -98.10% -48.78% -34.70%

Risk and Volatility

Sol-Gel Technologies has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Personalis has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sol-Gel Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Personalis 0 0 6 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sol-Gel Technologies and Personalis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sol-Gel Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 329.65%. Personalis has a consensus price target of $7.67, indicating a potential upside of 19.23%. Given Sol-Gel Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sol-Gel Technologies is more favorable than Personalis.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.2% of Sol-Gel Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.9% of Personalis shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.5% of Sol-Gel Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Personalis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sol-Gel Technologies and Personalis”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sol-Gel Technologies $11.54 million 2.25 -$10.58 million ($4.70) -1.98 Personalis $84.61 million 6.71 -$81.28 million ($1.29) -4.98

Sol-Gel Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Personalis. Personalis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sol-Gel Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Personalis beats Sol-Gel Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiary Sol-Gel Technologies Inc., develops topical dermatological drugs for patients with severe skin conditions in Israel. The company offers Twyneo, a once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream for the treatment of papulopustular (subtype II) rosacea. It also develops SGT-610 that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of Gorlin Syndrome; and SGT-210, which has completed Phase I clinical trial, to treat rare hyperkeratinization disorders, such as Darier, PC, PPK, Olmsted, etc. In addition, the company is also involved in the development of generic topical dermatological drug products. It has collaboration with Padagis Israel Pharmaceuticals Ltd; and license agreements with Galderma Holding SA and Searchlight Pharma Inc. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc. develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection. The company offers NeXT Personal, a tumor-informed liquid biopsy test for detection of minimal residual disease (MRD) and recurrence in cancer; and ImmunoID NeXT, a tissue-based test that combines whole exome (DNA) and whole transcriptome (RNA) sequencing data with advanced analytics to provide a multi-dimensional view of the tumor and the tumor microenvironment from a single sample. It also provides NeXT Personal Dx, a tumor-informed liquid biopsy test for detection of MRD and recurrence in cancer; and NeXT Dx, a comprehensive tumor profiling test that unlocks the entire exome (DNA) and transcriptome (RNA) with matched tumor-normal analysis. In addition, the company performs whole exome sequencing (WES) of cancer tissue and matched blood samples for diagnostic companies as an input to their products; and whole genome sequencing (WGS) on human samples for research projects, such as population sequencing initiatives, as well as offers sequencing and data analysis services to support population sequencing initiatives. Its customers include pharmaceutical companies, biopharmaceutical companies, diagnostics companies, universities, non-profits, government entities, and patients. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

