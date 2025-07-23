Burney Co. Has $15.51 Million Holdings in BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the quarter. Burney Co. owned approximately 0.16% of BellRing Brands worth $15,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. increased its position in BellRing Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 50,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BRBR shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.19.

Insider Transactions at BellRing Brands

In other BellRing Brands news, CEO Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $92,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,178 shares in the company, valued at $11,377,170.60. The trade was a 0.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 11,200 shares of company stock worth $662,448 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Stock Down 3.8%

BRBR opened at $55.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.80. BellRing Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.06 and a twelve month high of $80.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.70.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 12.82% and a negative return on equity of 133.63%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. BellRing Brands’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Further Reading

