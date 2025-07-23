BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

BOC Hong Kong Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $97.28 and last traded at $97.28, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.68.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BOC Hong Kong from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.39.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $3.6389 dividend. This is a positive change from BOC Hong Kong’s previous dividend of $0.73. This represents a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd.

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; corporate deposits, and payroll and e-cheques services.

